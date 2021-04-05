Entegris Inc. (ENTG) is down -79.55% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.73, with weekly volatility at 5.26% and ATR at 5.53. The ENTG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.54 and a $114.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.54 million, which was -65.08% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 935.35K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.42% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $113.25 before closing at $120.09. ENTG’s previous close was $111.80 while the outstanding shares total 134.94M. The firm has a beta of 1.29, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 55.47, and a growth ratio of 2.99.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Entegris Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $15.12 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.23 billion total, with 302.63 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENTG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENTG attractive?

In related news, Director, OLSON PAUL L H sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 103.40, for a total value of 103,401. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Sullivan Brian F. now sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 799,172. Also, EVP & CFO, GRAVES GREGORY B sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 23. The shares were price at an average price of 101.60 per share, with a total market value of 488,594. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & CFO, GRAVES GREGORY B now holds 7,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 787,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Entegris Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENTG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $113.67.