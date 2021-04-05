Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) moved up 15.25% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 72.59, with weekly volatility at 6.06% and ATR at 2.99. The DEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.43 and a $48.42 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was -90.07% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 825.07K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.22% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $47.70 before closing at $50.87. DEN’s previous close was $47.89 while the outstanding shares total 50.00M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Denbury Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DEN, the company has in raw cash 1.52 million on their books with 68.01 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 126.85 million total, with 285.06 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DEN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DEN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 550,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 28.50, for a total value of 15,674,740. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now sold 128,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,564,433. Also, 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP sold 87,444 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 04. The shares were price at an average price of 26.92 per share, with a total market value of 2,353,704. Following this completion of acquisition, the 10% Owner, GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP now holds 95,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,527,654. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 3 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Denbury Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DEN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $47.50.