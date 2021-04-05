CHD Stock: Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Is Still Worth a Bite

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.20, with weekly volatility at 2.07% and ATR at 1.89. The CHD stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $61.89 and a $98.96 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.7 million, which was -11.23% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.53M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.94% on 04/01/21. The shares fell to a low of $85.20 before closing at $86.53. CHD’s previous close was $87.35 while the outstanding shares total 247.70M. The firm has a beta of 0.39, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 27.75, and a growth ratio of 3.19.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Church & Dwight Co. Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (CHD) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CHD, the company has in raw cash 183.1 million on their books with 351.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.11 billion total, with 1.39 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CHD sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CHD attractive?

In related news, E.V.P. Chief Marketing Officer, Bomhard Britta sold 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 83.55, for a total value of 778,686. As the sale deal closes, the E.V.P. Chief Marketing Officer, Bomhard Britta now sold 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,310,064. Also, Director, Craigie James bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 78.62 per share, with a total market value of 393,100. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Craigie James now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 481,530. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

6 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Church & Dwight Co. Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CHD stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $92.79.