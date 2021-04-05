Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) shares fell to a low of $351.88 before closing at $353.76. Intraday shares traded counted 1.26 million, which was 9.98% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.40M. ANTM’s previous close was $358.95 while the outstanding shares total 247.50M. The firm has a beta of 1.05, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.74, and a growth ratio of 1.47. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.40, with weekly volatility at 2.27% and ATR at 9.10. The ANTM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $199.16 and a $379.13 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.45% on 04/01/21.

Investors have identified the Healthcare Plans company Anthem Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $87.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Anthem Inc. (ANTM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ANTM, the company has in raw cash 5.74 billion on their books with 700.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 45.75 billion total, with 29.45 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 28.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ANTM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ANTM attractive?

In related news, EVP & President, Commercial, Haytaian Peter D sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 349.20, for a total value of 20,777,485. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Penczek Ronald W now sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 690,588. Also, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Penczek Ronald W sold 67 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 323.56 per share, with a total market value of 21,679. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Schneider Ryan M. now holds 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 503,251. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

17 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Anthem Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ANTM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $370.05.