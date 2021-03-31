Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) previous close was $5.68 while the outstanding shares total 13.40M. The firm has a beta of 0.86. BIOC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -9.33% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $5.11 before closing at $5.15. Intraday shares traded counted 2.39 million, which was -398.96% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 478.82K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 37.93, with weekly volatility at 8.36% and ATR at 0.48. The BIOC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.54 and a $13.00 high.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company Biocept Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.07 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 28.83 million total, with 10.11 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BIOC attractive?

In related news, Director, HALE DAVID F sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.56, for a total value of 335. As the sale deal closes, the Director, HALE DAVID F now sold 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 309. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.02%.