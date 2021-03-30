Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) previous close was $59.35 while the outstanding shares total 1.35B. The firm has a beta of 1.36, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.61. TFC’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.44% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $57.01 before closing at $57.31. Intraday shares traded counted 5.65 million, which was 6.34% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.03M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.90, with weekly volatility at 2.90% and ATR at 1.87. The TFC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $26.41 and a $61.26 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Truist Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $74.64 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TFC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TFC attractive?

In related news, Sr. Executive Vice President, Case Scott sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.39, for a total value of 575,200. As the sale deal closes, the Corp. Controller, Exec VP, Powell Cynthia B now sold 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 124,997. Also, Corp. Controller, Exec VP, Powell Cynthia B sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 16. The shares were price at an average price of 58.31 per share, with a total market value of 128,332. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, CABLIK ANNA R now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 345,968. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

11 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Truist Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TFC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.32.