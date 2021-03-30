The Futility of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s Fundamentals

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 78.19, with weekly volatility at 2.29% and ATR at 7.41. The KSU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $115.90 and a $260.29 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.98 million, which was -197.73% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.00M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.63% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $252.40 before closing at $255.23. KSU’s previous close was $253.62 while the outstanding shares total 91.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.04, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 38.98, and a growth ratio of 2.36.

Investors have identified the Railroads company Kansas City Southern as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $23.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KSU, the company has in raw cash 188.2 million on their books with 6.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 625.8 million total, with 476.4 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.63 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KSU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KSU attractive?

In related news, Sr. VP – Human Resources, Cheatum Lora S sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Nov 20. The sale was performed at an average price of 188.95, for a total value of 287,015. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer, Hancock Brian D. now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 576,488. Also, Executive Vice President, ERDMAN WARREN K sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 189.28 per share, with a total market value of 574,647. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, NAATZ MICHAEL J. now holds 5,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,013,353. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.

8 out of 17 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kansas City Southern. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KSU stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $250.77.