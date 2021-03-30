Something To Watch Before Buying Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) previous close was $70.34 while the outstanding shares total 356.41M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 168.91. DQ’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -11.63% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $60.56 before closing at $62.16. Intraday shares traded counted 3.09 million, which was -8.37% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.85M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.13, with weekly volatility at 13.52% and ATR at 10.53. The DQ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.86 and a $130.33 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Daqo New Energy Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.18 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For DQ, the company has in raw cash 109.79 million on their books with 131.06 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 179.79 million total, with 335.46 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.14 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on DQ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of DQ attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 76.40%.

6 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Daqo New Energy Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the DQ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $111.24.