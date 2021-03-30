Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) moved down -2.18%: Restaurant Brands International Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.18% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $66.39 before closing at $66.44. Intraday shares traded counted 2.48 million, which was -41.5% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.75M. QSR’s previous close was $67.92 while the outstanding shares total 305.61M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.58, and a growth ratio of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.20, with weekly volatility at 2.58% and ATR at 1.70. The QSR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $33.00 and a $67.99 high.

Investors have identified the Restaurants company Restaurant Brands International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $20.30 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For QSR, the company has in raw cash 1.56 billion on their books with 111.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.26 billion total, with 1.6 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on QSR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of QSR attractive?

In related news, Chief Marketing Officer, Machado Fernando sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 64.00, for a total value of 36,544. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Marketing Officer, Machado Fernando now sold 120,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,712,565. Also, Chief Marketing Officer, Machado Fernando sold 9,954 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 62.90 per share, with a total market value of 626,107. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Marketing Officer, Machado Fernando now holds 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,255,267. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.16%.

17 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Restaurant Brands International Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the QSR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $70.50.