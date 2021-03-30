Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Juniper Networks Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) previous close was $25.84 while the outstanding shares total 328.90M. The firm has a beta of 0.84, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 33.31, and a growth ratio of 5.01. JNPR’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.62% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $25.60 before closing at $25.68. Intraday shares traded counted 3.7 million, which was 24.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.89M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.26, with weekly volatility at 2.69% and ATR at 0.58. The JNPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.45 and a $27.83 high.

Investors have identified the Communication Equipment company Juniper Networks Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For JNPR, the company has in raw cash 1.36 billion on their books with 421.5 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.27 billion total, with 2.16 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on JNPR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of JNPR attractive?

In related news, SVP General Counsel, Martin Brian sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.00, for a total value of 1,207,025. As the sale deal closes, the EVP CFO, Miller Kenneth Bradley now sold 6,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,660. Also, Director, STENSRUD WILLIAM sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 08. The shares were price at an average price of 24.75 per share, with a total market value of 247,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, STENSRUD WILLIAM now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 220,600. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Juniper Networks Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the JNPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.06.