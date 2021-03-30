Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.10, with weekly volatility at 3.88% and ATR at 1.04. The EQH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.57 and a $33.69 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.6 million, which was 24.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.42M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.78% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $31.03 before closing at $31.60. EQH’s previous close was $31.85 while the outstanding shares total 442.60M. The firm

Investors have identified the Insurance – Diversified company Equitable Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $13.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQH attractive?

In related news, Senior EVP & CFO, Malmstrom Anders sold 200,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.82, for a total value of 6,593,183. As the sale deal closes, the Senior EVP & COO, HURD JEFFREY J now sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,822,354. Also, SEVP & Chief Legal Officer, Hattem Dave S. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 15. The shares were price at an average price of 32.27 per share, with a total market value of 96,810. Following this completion of acquisition, the SEVP & Chief Legal Officer, Hattem Dave S. now holds 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 219,532. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

9 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equitable Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $37.78.