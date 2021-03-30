Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.23% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.78 before closing at $11.86. Intraday shares traded counted 3.26 million, which was 32.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.79M. CLDR’s previous close was $12.13 while the outstanding shares total 303.53M. The firm has a beta of 1.18. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 32.62, with weekly volatility at 4.52% and ATR at 0.72. The CLDR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.19 and a $19.35 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Cloudera Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cloudera Inc. (CLDR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 997.92 million total, with 663.11 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CLDR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CLDR attractive?

In related news, Chief Product Officer, MURTHY ARUN sold 26,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.88, for a total value of 347,212. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Reasoner Scott now sold 49,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 638,114. Also, Chief Executive Officer, BEARDEN ROBERT G sold 112,384 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 18. The shares were price at an average price of 18.28 per share, with a total market value of 2,054,773. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, BEARDEN ROBERT G now holds 142,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,600,449. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.60%.

4 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 8 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cloudera Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CLDR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $15.48.