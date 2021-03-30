Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)?

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.90, with weekly volatility at 3.97% and ATR at 2.67. The STX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $43.53 and a $78.04 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.35 million, which was 37.37% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.76M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.04% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $75.08 before closing at $75.23. STX’s previous close was $76.02 while the outstanding shares total 249.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.66, and a growth ratio of 2.91.

Investors have identified the Computer Hardware company Seagate Technology plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $16.67 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STX, the company has in raw cash 1.8 billion on their books with 25.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 4.08 billion total, with 2.62 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STX attractive?

In related news, EVP, Global Sales, Teh Ban Seng sold 20,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.72, for a total value of 1,561,832. As the sale deal closes, the Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J now sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,832,685. Also, Director, LUCZO STEPHEN J sold 194,384 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were price at an average price of 76.68 per share, with a total market value of 14,904,743. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Tilenius Stephanie now holds 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 541,664. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

11 out of 29 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 13 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seagate Technology plc. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.27.