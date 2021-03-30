Analyst’s Sets PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) New Target at $12.02: PBF is Now On A Buy List

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has a beta of 3.09. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.14, with weekly volatility at 8.76% and ATR at 1.30. The PBF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.06 and a $18.78 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.30% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $13.805 before closing at $14.01. Intraday shares traded counted 2.01 million, which was 68.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.38M. PBF’s previous close was $14.34 while the outstanding shares total 119.79M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company PBF Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For PBF, the company has in raw cash 1.61 billion on their books with 7.4 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3.87 billion total, with 2.45 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on PBF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of PBF attractive?

In related news, Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital sold 290,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 16.84, for a total value of 4,882,353. As the sale deal closes, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital now sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 117,186. Also, Principal Accounting Officer, Barone John C sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 16.56 per share, with a total market value of 32,888. Following this completion of acquisition, the Add’l Rep. Persons-see Ex.99-1, Control Empresarial de Capital now holds 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 274,696. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 20.40%.

1 out of 16 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on PBF Energy Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PBF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.02.