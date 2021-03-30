Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) moved down -0.96%: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.76, with weekly volatility at 3.19% and ATR at 1.40. The ALSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $29.12 and a $45.92 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.93 million, which was -69.61% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.96% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $40.16 before closing at $40.26. ALSN’s previous close was $40.65 while the outstanding shares total 114.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.47, and a growth ratio of 0.47.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALSN, the company has in raw cash 310.0 million on their books with 6.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 756.0 million total, with 373.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALSN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALSN attractive?

In related news, SVP, Ops and Purchasing, Dick Michael sold 5,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 25. The sale was performed at an average price of 45.00, for a total value of 252,405. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Dewey Lawrence E. now sold 209,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 8,576,064. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $45.11.