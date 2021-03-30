AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) moved down -36.02% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.69, with weekly volatility at 1.85% and ATR at 2.31. The ABBV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $70.71 and a $113.41 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.39 million, which was 27.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.40M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.71% on 03/29/21. The shares fell to a low of $105.49 before closing at $106.73. ABBV’s previous close was $105.98 while the outstanding shares total 1.77B. The firm has a beta of 0.81, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.38, and a growth ratio of 8.26.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – General company AbbVie Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $184.63 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ABBV, the company has in raw cash 8.45 billion on their books with 8.5 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24.17 billion total, with 28.66 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 13.91 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ABBV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ABBV attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief HR Officer, RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. sold 19,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 108.59, for a total value of 2,119,041. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, US Commercial Operations, Sorg Elaine K. now sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 916,642. Also, Chairman of the Board and CEO, GONZALEZ RICHARD A sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 108.61 per share, with a total market value of 18,476,204. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, US Commercial Operations, Stewart Jeffrey Ryan now holds 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,495,576. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

14 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on AbbVie Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ABBV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $122.00.