Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares fell to a low of $37.79 before closing at $38.44. Intraday shares traded counted 6.89 million, which was -11.25% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.19M. FITB’s previous close was $37.73 while the outstanding shares total 715.49M. The firm has a beta of 1.59, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 21.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.61, with weekly volatility at 3.65% and ATR at 1.34. The FITB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.15 and a $40.46 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.88% on 03/26/21.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Fifth Third Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FITB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FITB attractive?

In related news, Director, FEIGER MITCHELL sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 38.20, for a total value of 2,292,168. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Jula Margaret B. now sold 19,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 776,902. Also, Director, Hoover Jewell D sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 37.54 per share, with a total market value of 303,315. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Hoover Jewell D now holds 4,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,265. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

15 out of 23 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fifth Third Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FITB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $38.01.