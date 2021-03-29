Why To Keep Buying VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) while S&P500 gain 1.61%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) previous close was $27.29 while the outstanding shares total 536.55M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 16.36, and a growth ratio of 1.84. VICI’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.28% on 03/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.18 before closing at $27.64. Intraday shares traded counted 2.62 million, which was 53.38% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.62M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.38, with weekly volatility at 2.56% and ATR at 0.81. The VICI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.34 and a $29.87 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Diversified company VICI Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.27 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.95 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VICI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VICI attractive?

In related news, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 28.26, for a total value of 373,032. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 121,992. Also, Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 25.50 per share, with a total market value of 127,500. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 123,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

16 out of 18 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on VICI Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VICI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.58.