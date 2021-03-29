Why To Keep Buying GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) while S&P500 gain 1.61%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.50% on 03/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $163.26 before closing at $181.00. Intraday shares traded counted 37.28 million, which was 16.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 44.72M. GME’s previous close was $183.75 while the outstanding shares total 65.30M. The firm has a beta of -1.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.09, with weekly volatility at 32.37% and ATR at 44.71. The GME stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.57 and a $483.00 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company GameStop Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GameStop Corp. (GME) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GME, the company has in raw cash 618.5 million on their books with 121.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.55 billion total, with 1.34 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.33 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GME sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GME attractive?

In related news, Director, FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 37.71, for a total value of 131,980. As the sale deal closes, the Director, FERNANDEZ RAUL J now sold 25,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 919,396. Also, Director, FERNANDEZ RAUL J sold 9,135 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 13. The shares were price at an average price of 33.04 per share, with a total market value of 301,820. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, VRABECK KATHY P now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,399,341. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.50%.