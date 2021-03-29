The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) previous close was $52.02 while the outstanding shares total 4.30B. The firm has a beta of 0.61, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.60, and a growth ratio of 4.82. KO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.96% on 03/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $51.76 before closing at $53.04. Intraday shares traded counted 17.07 million, which was 11.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 19.33M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.02, with weekly volatility at 1.79% and ATR at 0.91. The KO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $41.80 and a $54.93 high.

Investors have identified the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic company The Coca-Cola Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $224.17 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KO, the company has in raw cash 6.79 billion on their books with 485.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.24 billion total, with 14.6 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.29 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KO attractive?

In related news, Vice President & Controller, LOVELESS KATHY sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 50.46, for a total value of 25,280. As the sale deal closes, the North America OU President, RIVERA ALFREDO now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,022,986. Also, Senior Vice President, Perez Beatriz R sold 42,044 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 50.62 per share, with a total market value of 2,128,267. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, QUAN NANCY now holds 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 114,055. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

13 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on The Coca-Cola Company. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $57.50.