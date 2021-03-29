Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.72% on 03/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $53.01 before closing at $57.09. Intraday shares traded counted 4.9 million, which was 18.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.98M. RUN’s previous close was $53.00 while the outstanding shares total 192.99M. The firm has a beta of 2.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.63, with weekly volatility at 7.98% and ATR at 5.69. The RUN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $8.75 and a $100.93 high.

Investors have identified the Solar company Sunrun Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.74 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RUN, the company has in raw cash 708.06 million on their books with 195.04 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.14 billion total, with 901.36 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RUN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RUN attractive?

In related news, General Counsel, STEELE JEANNA sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.17, for a total value of 315,449. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel, STEELE JEANNA now sold 12,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 702,317. Also, Chief Operating Officer, Dawson Christopher sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 22. The shares were price at an average price of 56.84 per share, with a total market value of 300,933. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, Fenster Edward Harris now holds 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,218,190. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

12 out of 15 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sunrun Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RUN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $81.18.