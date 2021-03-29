Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.11, with weekly volatility at 2.80% and ATR at 2.32. The MS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $31.16 and a $86.64 high. Intraday shares traded counted 11.05 million, which was 1.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.25M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.19% on 03/26/21. The shares fell to a low of $79.05 before closing at $79.98. MS’s previous close was $80.13 while the outstanding shares total 1.77B. The firm has a beta of 1.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.42, and a growth ratio of 3.08.

Investors have identified the Capital Markets company Morgan Stanley as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $150.68 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.39 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MS attractive?

In related news, Chief Risk Officer, Hotsuki Keishi sold 22,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 76.25, for a total value of 1,734,382. As the sale deal closes, the Head of Tech/Ops/Resilience, ROONEY ROBERT P now sold 15,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,128,012. Also, Chief Financial Officer, PRUZAN JONATHAN sold 18,880 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 22. The shares were price at an average price of 74.53 per share, with a total market value of 1,407,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, GORMAN JAMES P now holds 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,796,122. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

18 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Morgan Stanley. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $86.09.