Are Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares fell to a low of $33.52 before closing at $35.83. Intraday shares traded counted 3.03 million, which was 70.04% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.10M. BLNK’s previous close was $35.22 while the outstanding shares total 31.38M. The firm has a beta of 4.28. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.32, with weekly volatility at 10.26% and ATR at 4.43. The BLNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.46 and a $64.50 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.73% on 03/26/21.

Investors have identified the Specialty Retail company Blink Charging Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.46 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 19.17 million total, with 6.18 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.25 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BLNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BLNK attractive?

In related news, Business Development Officer, Engel Donald sold 46,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 48.81, for a total value of 2,250,757. As the sale deal closes, the Business Development Officer, Engel Donald now sold 60,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,046,583. Also, Business Development Officer, Engel Donald sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 28. The shares were price at an average price of 54.87 per share, with a total market value of 3,292,428. Following this completion of acquisition, the Business Development Officer, Engel Donald now holds 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,532,008. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.50%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Blink Charging Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BLNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $42.50.