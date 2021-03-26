Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)?

Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.73% on 03/25/21. The shares fell to a low of $43.04 before closing at $44.10. Intraday shares traded counted 1.57 million, which was -37.54% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.14M. WTRG’s previous close was $43.35 while the outstanding shares total 254.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 41.68, and a growth ratio of 6.51. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 53.56, with weekly volatility at 2.30% and ATR at 1.00. The WTRG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.82 and a $48.89 high.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Water company Essential Utilities Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.82 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Essential Utilities Inc. (WTRG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WTRG, the company has in raw cash 4.83 million on their books with 162.55 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 380.22 million total, with 603.87 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WTRG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WTRG attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, RUBIN ROBERT A sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 23. The sale was performed at an average price of 46.00, for a total value of 59,800. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Chris now sold 34,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,556,581. Also, Chief Operating Officer, FOX RICHARD SCOTT sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 09. The shares were price at an average price of 45.70 per share, with a total market value of 242,651. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Executive Officer, Franklin Chris now holds 21,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,016,908. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Essential Utilities Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WTRG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $52.75.