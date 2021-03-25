Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) previous close was $14.80 while the outstanding shares total 114.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.51, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.43, and a growth ratio of 2.04. SCS’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.01% on 03/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $14.5553 before closing at $14.65. Intraday shares traded counted 1.59 million, which was -135.45% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 675.25K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.62, with weekly volatility at 5.74% and ATR at 0.67. The SCS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.95 and a $16.84 high.

Investors have identified the Business Equipment & Supplies company Steelcase Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCS, the company has in raw cash 484.4 million on their books with 2.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.08 billion total, with 569.0 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of SCS attractive?

In related news, Director, Niemann Jennifer C sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 12.29, for a total value of 49,150. As the sale deal closes, the Senior VP, Americas, Schmitt Eddy F now bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 301,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Steelcase Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.00.