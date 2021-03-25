Factors That Could Influence TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) previous close was $2.69 while the outstanding shares total 125.84M. The firm has a beta of 3.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.78, and a growth ratio of 0.54. TTI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.60% on 03/24/21. The shares fell to a low of $2.58 before closing at $2.62. Intraday shares traded counted 1.85 million, which was 37.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.94M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.71, with weekly volatility at 10.29% and ATR at 0.25. The TTI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.22 and a $3.08 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company TETRA Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $303.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 931.55 million total, with 798.08 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TTI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TTI attractive?

In related news, Director, LUNA GINA bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.57, for a total value of 99,750. As the purchase deal closes, the VP-Finance & Global Controller, O’Brien Richard D now bought 79,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,999. Also, Director, SULLIVAN WILLIAM D bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.50 per share, with a total market value of 55,189. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, BATES THOMAS R JR now holds 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 65,445. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on TETRA Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TTI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.