Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) shares fell to a low of $8.18 before closing at $8.22. Intraday shares traded counted 2.33 million, which was -100.6% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.16M. ENIA’s previous close was $8.19 while the outstanding shares total 1.52B. The firm has a beta of 1.14, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.17, and a growth ratio of 2.86. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.15, with weekly volatility at 1.91% and ATR at 0.20. The ENIA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.55 and a $8.94 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.37% on 03/24/21.

Investors have identified the Utilities – Regulated Electric company Enel Americas S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $12.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 5.71 billion total, with 6.59 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of ENIA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 62.00%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enel Americas S.A.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENIA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.27.