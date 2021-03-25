American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.78% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $225.58 before closing at $229.85. Intraday shares traded counted 1.75 million, which was 24.08% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.31M. AMT’s previous close was $225.83 while the outstanding shares total 444.30M. The firm has a beta of 0.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 60.65, and a growth ratio of 3.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 65.13, with weekly volatility at 2.12% and ATR at 5.41. The AMT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $174.32 and a $272.20 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Specialty company American Tower Corporation (REIT) as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $102.44 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.47 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AMT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AMT attractive?

In related news, EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA, Puech Olivier sold 1,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 221.49, for a total value of 268,227. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA, Puech Olivier now sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 718,960. Also, Director, REEVE PAMELA D A sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 02. The shares were price at an average price of 210.89 per share, with a total market value of 770,381. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, THOMPSON SAMME L now holds 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 384,554. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on American Tower Corporation (REIT). 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AMT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $271.74.