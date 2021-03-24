Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) move down -5.24% this morning: TYME Price downtrend Looks Real

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) shares fell to a low of $1.91 before closing at $1.99. Intraday shares traded counted 3.11 million, which was 72.82% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 11.45M. TYME’s previous close was $2.10 while the outstanding shares total 130.17M. The firm has a beta of 1.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.16, with weekly volatility at 8.44% and ATR at 0.20. The TYME stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.85 and a $4.99 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.24% on 03/23/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Tyme Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $335.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.19 million total, with 4.61 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TYME sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TYME attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 2.07, for a total value of 41,346. As the sale deal closes, the 10% Owner, Demurjian Michael now sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,282. Also, Chief Science Officer, Hoffman Steve sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 1.98 per share, with a total market value of 82,665. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Science Officer, Hoffman Steve now holds 41,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,160. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 29.00%.