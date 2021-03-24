Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) slip over -6.39% in a week: Is SKT Giving A Buy Signal?

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.62% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $15.79 before closing at $15.97. Intraday shares traded counted 2.81 million, which was 50.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 5.68M. SKT’s previous close was $16.57 while the outstanding shares total 92.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.96. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.90, with weekly volatility at 4.67% and ATR at 1.16. The SKT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.05 and a $22.40 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Retail company Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.53 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SKT sounds very interesting.

In related news, SVP, CAO, Guerrieri Thomas Joseph JR sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.66, for a total value of 17,664. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, WARREN CARRIE A now sold 4,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 72,789. Also, Director, REDDIN THOMAS sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 17.50 per share, with a total market value of 175,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, WARREN CARRIE A now holds 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,608. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.90%.

0 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SKT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $12.58.