Something To Watch Before Buying Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC)

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) has a beta of 0.95, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 25.36. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 80.83, with weekly volatility at 4.25% and ATR at 0.39. The PMBC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.95 and a $8.60 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 10.42% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $8.75 before closing at $8.90. Intraday shares traded counted 2.67 million, which was -5509.16% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 47.58K. PMBC’s previous close was $8.06 while the outstanding shares total 23.53M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Pacific Mercantile Bancorp as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $194.29 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Is the stock of PMBC attractive?

In related news, EVP, Corporate Finance, Wagner Tom sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 24. The sale was performed at an average price of 7.44, for a total value of 922. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Credit Officer, Anderson Robert S. now sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 12,087. Also, EVP, Head of Cash Management, VERITY CINDY sold 5,176 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 22. The shares were price at an average price of 7.29 per share, with a total market value of 37,710. Following this completion of acquisition, the CAO, GRAY NANCY A now holds 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 59,179. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.80%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the PMBC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.25.