Should You Buy Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 75.84, with weekly volatility at 7.14% and ATR at 0.58. The ADV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.89 and a $13.92 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.93% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.37 before closing at $11.72. Intraday shares traded counted 2.14 million, which was -210.44% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 690.33K. ADV’s previous close was $10.96 while the outstanding shares total 318.43M.

Investors have identified the Advertising Agencies company Advantage Solutions Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.69 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ADV, the company has in raw cash 219.97 million on their books with 63.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 899.75 million total, with 574.99 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ADV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ADV attractive?

In related news, Director, KILTS JAMES M bought 43,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.87, for a total value of 478,226. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KILTS JAMES M now bought 20,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 223,920. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Domier Tanya L bought 27,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.07 per share, with a total market value of 301,658. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 65.60%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Advantage Solutions Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ADV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.25.