Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) previous close was $1.42 while the outstanding shares total 48.79M. The firm has a beta of 2.02. POAI’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -6.34% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.32 before closing at $1.33. Intraday shares traded counted 2.85 million, which was 41.14% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.84M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.91, with weekly volatility at 11.00% and ATR at 0.22. The POAI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.63 and a $2.30 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Instruments & Supplies company Predictive Oncology Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $65.30 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.51 million total, with 9.34 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of POAI attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Schwartz Carl I. sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 22. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.85, for a total value of 544. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GABRIEL RICHARD L now bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,602. Also, Director, GABRIEL RICHARD L bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 19. The shares were price at an average price of 1.18 per share, with a total market value of 3,527. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.60%.