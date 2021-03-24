OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ:OCX) shares fell to a low of $4.9401 before closing at $5.27. Intraday shares traded counted 3.62 million, which was -149.56% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.45M. OCX’s previous close was $4.69 while the outstanding shares total 67.25M. The firm has a beta of 1.91. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.89, with weekly volatility at 11.16% and ATR at 0.60. The OCX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.15 and a $6.57 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.37% on 03/23/21.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company OncoCyte Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $429.50 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

OncoCyte Corporation (OCX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 9.23 million total, with 9.0 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.23 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, ANDREWS RONALD ASBURY bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.79, for a total value of 52,702. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. now bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,700,000. Also, 10% Owner, BROADWOOD PARTNERS, L.P. bought 1,460,280 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 3.42 per share, with a total market value of 4,999,999. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, KINGSLEY ALFRED D now holds 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,295. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on OncoCyte Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.71.