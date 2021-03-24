GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) slip over -5.38% in a week: Is EAF Giving A Buy Signal?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 6.95. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.81, with weekly volatility at 4.05% and ATR at 0.58. The EAF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.56 and a $13.10 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.51% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $11.17 before closing at $11.26. Intraday shares traded counted 2.96 million, which was 3.11% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.05M. EAF’s previous close was $11.55 while the outstanding shares total 267.94M.

Investors have identified the Electrical Equipment & Parts company GrafTech International Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.05 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For EAF, the company has in raw cash 145.44 million on their books with 0.13 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 629.17 million total, with 198.09 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of EAF attractive?

In related news, Director, BCP GP Ltd sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 11.67, for a total value of 350,100,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BCP GP Ltd now sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 350,100,000. Also, Director, BCP GP Ltd sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 14. The shares were price at an average price of 10.72 per share, with a total market value of 214,400,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, BCP GP Ltd now holds 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 214,400,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.01%.

2 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on GrafTech International Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EAF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.00.