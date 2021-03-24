Factors That Could Influence Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) shares fell to a low of $16.58 before closing at $16.62. Intraday shares traded counted 3.05 million, which was 10.78% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.42M. STLA’s previous close was $17.57 . The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.70, with weekly volatility at 1.90% and ATR at 0.48. The STLA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.41 and a $18.43 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.41% on 03/23/21.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For STLA, the company has in raw cash 27.24 billion on their books with 4.66 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 45.75 billion total, with 44.59 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on STLA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of STLA attractive?

17 out of 24 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Stellantis N.V.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the STLA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $22.12.