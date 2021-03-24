Factors That Could Influence Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) has a beta of 3.99. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.05, with weekly volatility at 6.10% and ATR at 1.46. The OVV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.35 and a $28.69 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.01% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $23.32 before closing at $23.71. Intraday shares traded counted 2.87 million, which was 15.48% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.40M. OVV’s previous close was $24.70 while the outstanding shares total 259.80M.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas E&P company Ovintiv Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.91 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OVV, the company has in raw cash 10.0 million on their books with 518.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.25 billion total, with 2.42 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.09 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OVV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OVV attractive?

In related news, EVP, Corporate Services, Moore Rachel Maureen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Oct 02. The purchase was performed at an average price of 7.42, for a total value of 44,520. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Mayson Howard John now sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 68,696. Also, President & CEO, Suttles Douglas James bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 23. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.50 per share, with a total market value of 10,200. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Suttles Douglas James now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 18,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

6 out of 26 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ovintiv Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OVV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $24.74.