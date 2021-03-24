Equity Residential (EQR) move down -0.31% this morning: EQR Price downtrend Looks Real

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has a beta of 0.80, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 29.06, and a growth ratio of 4.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.48, with weekly volatility at 1.81% and ATR at 1.75. The EQR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.42 and a $76.13 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.31% on 03/23/21. The shares fell to a low of $71.38 before closing at $71.81. Intraday shares traded counted 2.9 million, which was -13.26% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.56M. EQR’s previous close was $72.03 while the outstanding shares total 371.92M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Residential company Equity Residential as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $27.54 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on EQR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of EQR attractive?

In related news, Director, NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 71.00, for a total value of 7,100,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, NEITHERCUT DAVID J now sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,800,000. Also, Executive Vice President & COO, Manelis Michael L sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 16. The shares were price at an average price of 67.11 per share, with a total market value of 26,039. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Accounting Officer, Kaufman Ian now holds 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 62,748. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

5 out of 20 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 11 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Equity Residential. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the EQR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $67.22.