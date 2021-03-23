Is Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Still Worth A Bite?

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 66.88, with weekly volatility at 3.06% and ATR at 1.59. The CNC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.81 and a $74.70 high. Intraday shares traded counted 2.18 million, which was 40.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 3.68M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.34% on 03/22/21. The shares fell to a low of $63.0145 before closing at $64.46. CNC’s previous close was $64.24 while the outstanding shares total 580.13M. The firm has a beta of 0.50, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.92, and a growth ratio of 1.99.

Investors have identified the Healthcare Plans company Centene Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $37.10 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Centene Corporation (CNC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CNC, the company has in raw cash 10.8 billion on their books with 97.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 23.39 billion total, with 21.59 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNC attractive?

In related news, Director, DITMORE ROBERT K bought 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.45, for a total value of 9,936. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, AYALA ORLANDO now sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 487,760. Also, EVP, M&A & Chief Strategy Ofcr, Hunter Jesse N sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 08. The shares were cost at an average price of 70.00 per share, with a total market value of 787,500. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer, BURKHALTER BRANDY now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 536,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.00%.

12 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Centene Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $79.69.