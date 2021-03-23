Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares fell to a low of $155.59 before closing at $161.11. Intraday shares traded counted 2.96 million, which was 27.56% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.09M. ENPH’s previous close was $154.95 while the outstanding shares total 126.99M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 179.61, and a growth ratio of 4.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.31, with weekly volatility at 7.34% and ATR at 14.92. The ENPH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $23.40 and a $229.04 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.98% on 03/22/21.

Investors have identified the Solar company Enphase Energy Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ENPH, the company has in raw cash 679.38 million on their books with 325.97 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 933.06 million total, with 534.04 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.24 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ENPH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ENPH attractive?

In related news, Chief Accounting Officer, Yang Mandy sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 159.72, for a total value of 1,222,177. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Branderiz Eric now sold 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,016,702. Also, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, RANHOFF DAVID A sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 04. The shares were price at an average price of 158.31 per share, with a total market value of 284,316. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Operating Officer, McNeil Jeff now holds 19,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 3,028,109. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

14 out of 21 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Enphase Energy Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ENPH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $214.00.