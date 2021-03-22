Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) moved down -1.30% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.97, with weekly volatility at 1.24% and ATR at 0.97. The VZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.84 and a $61.95 high. Intraday shares traded counted 39.03 million, which was -94.78% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 20.04M. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.12% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $55.95 before closing at $56.24. VZ’s previous close was $56.31 while the outstanding shares total 4.14B. The firm has a beta of 0.45, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.09, and a growth ratio of 4.06.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Verizon Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $233.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VZ, the company has in raw cash 22.17 billion on their books with 5.89 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 54.59 billion total, with 39.66 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.20 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VZ attractive?

In related news, EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 55.60, for a total value of 86,458. As the sale deal closes, the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 601,027. Also, SVP & Controller, Skiadas Anthony T sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 01. The shares were price at an average price of 57.10 per share, with a total market value of 613,429. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.03%.

7 out of 28 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 19 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Verizon Communications Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $59.88.