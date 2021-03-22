Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.95, with weekly volatility at 4.87% and ATR at 16.70. The SNOW stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $208.55 and a $429.00 high. Intraday shares traded counted 5.67 million, which was -24.55% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 4.55M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.90% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $215.26 before closing at $220.82. SNOW’s previous close was $216.70 while the outstanding shares total 166.87M. The firm

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Snowflake Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $61.35 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SNOW sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SNOW attractive?

In related news, Director, McMahon John Dennis sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 239.00, for a total value of 2,172,510. As the sale deal closes, the Director, BURTON JEREMY now sold 162,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 38,819,662. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Scarpelli Michael sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 10. The shares were price at an average price of 229.32 per share, with a total market value of 3,439,800. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Speiser Michael L now holds 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 142,350,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

9 out of 25 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 16 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Snowflake Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SNOW stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $303.74.