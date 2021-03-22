Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Worth A Bite? LUV 200 SMA stands at 44.26%

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares fell to a low of $59.6301 before closing at $61.05. Intraday shares traded counted 9.14 million, which was -14.52% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 7.98M. LUV’s previous close was $60.94 while the outstanding shares total 592.00M. The firm has a beta of 1.27. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.25, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 2.04. The LUV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $22.47 and a $62.76 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.18% on 03/19/21.

Investors have identified the Airlines company Southwest Airlines Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $36.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LUV, the company has in raw cash 11.06 billion on their books with 220.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15.17 billion total, with 7.51 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LUV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LUV attractive?

In related news, Director, MONTFORD JOHN T sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.85, for a total value of 30,925. As the sale deal closes, the EVP Corporate Services, Jordan Robert E now sold 28,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,727,196. Also, EVP, Daily Operations, Wells Gregory D sold 15,909 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 57.46 per share, with a total market value of 914,131. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP Daily Operations, Kasher Alan now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 115,606. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

13 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Southwest Airlines Co.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LUV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.89.