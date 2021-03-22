Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) is trading at $0.60 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:GEN) previous close was $0.53 while the outstanding shares total 113.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.20. GEN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 12.59% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $0.5202 before closing at $0.60. Intraday shares traded counted 6.82 million, which was 0.75% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.87M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.10, with weekly volatility at 9.93% and ATR at 0.10. The GEN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.40 and a $1.37 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Genesis Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $89.20 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genesis Healthcare Inc. (GEN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GEN, the company has in raw cash 262.07 million on their books with 908.74 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 869.13 million total, with 3.84 billion as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of GEN attractive?

In related news, EVP and CFO, DiVittorio Thomas sold 6,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.95, for a total value of 6,371. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Chief Nursing Officer, Reifsnyder JoAnne Susan now sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,074. Also, SVP and Treasurer, Young Stephen Scott sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 03. The shares were price at an average price of 0.95 per share, with a total market value of 3,166. Following this completion of acquisition, the COO, Bach Paul David now holds 7,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 7,121. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.