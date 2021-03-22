Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) jump over 1.76% in a week: Is CCL Giving A Buy Signal?

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a beta of 2.38. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.63, with weekly volatility at 5.86% and ATR at 1.82. The CCL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.80 and a $30.12 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.44% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $27.1302 before closing at $28.96. Intraday shares traded counted 41.37 million, which was 2.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 42.42M. CCL’s previous close was $28.27 while the outstanding shares total 919.00M.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Carnival Corporation & plc as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $31.26 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCL, the company has in raw cash 9.51 billion on their books with 1.74 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 10.56 billion total, with 8.69 billion as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.11 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCL attractive?

In related news, General Counsel & Secretary, PEREZ ARNALDO sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.24, for a total value of 55,859. As the sale deal closes, the President & CEO, DONALD ARNOLD W now sold 44,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 898,310. Also, CFO & CAO, Bernstein David sold 16,676 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 12. The shares were price at an average price of 20.24 per share, with a total market value of 337,499. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Ethics & Compliance, Anderson Peter C. now holds 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,642. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 8.40%.

4 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Carnival Corporation & plc. 4 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.36.