Are Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Prospects Worsening?

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.64% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $1.05 before closing at $1.14. Intraday shares traded counted 4.63 million, which was 30.47% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 6.66M. BORR’s previous close was $1.10 while the outstanding shares total 272.98M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.86, with weekly volatility at 9.08% and ATR at 0.14. The BORR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.26 and a $2.86 high.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Drilling company Borr Drilling Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $311.19 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 150.6 million total, with 122.3 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of BORR attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 13.98%.