Analyst’s Sets Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) New Target at $39.75: GBIO is Now On A Buy List

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) previous close was $33.50 while the outstanding shares total 48.49M. The firm GBIO’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.79% on 03/19/21. The shares fell to a low of $33.00 before closing at $34.10. Intraday shares traded counted 5.02 million, which was -731.32% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 603.98K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.38, with weekly volatility at 7.36% and ATR at 3.18. The GBIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $17.00 and a $55.72 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Generation Bio Co. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.83 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -2.02 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GBIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GBIO attractive?

In related news, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, Stanton Matthew sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 34.97, for a total value of 367,210. As the sale deal closes, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, Kerr Douglas now sold 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 354,267. Also, CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, Zimmermann Tracy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 03. The shares were price at an average price of 41.38 per share, with a total market value of 124,140. Following this completion of acquisition, the CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER, Zimmermann Tracy now holds 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 97,099. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.20%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Generation Bio Co.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GBIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $39.75.