Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) moved up 0.76% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.00, with weekly volatility at 2.63% and ATR at 0.70. The HR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $24.10 and a $34.01 high. Intraday shares traded counted 1.33 million, which was -44.41% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 921.40K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.39% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $30.42 before closing at $30.57. HR’s previous close was $31.00 while the outstanding shares total 139.75M. The firm has a beta of 0.55, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 58.23, and a growth ratio of 5.82.

Investors have identified the REIT – Healthcare Facilities company Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.13 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.80 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HR attractive?

In related news, EVP – Investments, Hull Robert E sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The sale was performed at an average price of 31.00, for a total value of 354,857. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President & GC, BRYANT JOHN M JR now sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 344,280. Also, Director, Braman Edward Hall bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 05. The shares were price at an average price of 28.89 per share, with a total market value of 57,780. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP & Chief Accounting Officer, Callaway Amanda L now holds 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,516. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

4 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $32.31.