Why To Keep Buying Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) while S&P500 loss -1.45%

Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares fell to a low of $5.94 before closing at $6.01. Intraday shares traded counted 7.39 million, which was -392.48% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.50M. UONE’s previous close was $5.95 while the outstanding shares total 4.44M. The firm The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.69, with weekly volatility at 10.27% and ATR at 0.60. The UONE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.95 and a $54.16 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.01% on 03/18/21.

Investors have identified the Broadcasting company Urban One Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $26.69 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban One Inc. (UONE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For UONE, the company has in raw cash 102.7 million on their books with 50.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 233.54 million total, with 122.74 million as their total liabilities.

Is the stock of UONE attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 19. The purchase was performed at an average price of 4.15, for a total value of 829,170. As the purchase deal closes, the 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC now bought 106,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 493,975. Also, 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jan 07. The shares were cost at an average price of 6.81 per share, with a total market value of 1,361,800. Following this completion of disposal, the 10% Owner, SEMLER ERIC now holds 109,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 263,696. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.84%.