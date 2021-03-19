Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) moved down -27.53% from 52 weeks low: Is it Too Late to Be Bullish?

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -4.07% on 03/18/21. The shares fell to a low of $39.40 before closing at $39.81. Intraday shares traded counted 1.49 million, which was 15.1% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.75M. URBN’s previous close was $41.50 while the outstanding shares total 97.78M. The firm has a beta of 1.64, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13270.00. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 67.18, with weekly volatility at 4.89% and ATR at 1.98. The URBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.28 and a $41.50 high.

Investors have identified the Apparel Retail company Urban Outfitters Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.66 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1.22 billion total, with 906.13 million as their total liabilities.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.04 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on URBN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of URBN attractive?

In related news, General Counsel and Secretary, Hayne Azeez sold 11,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 03. The sale was performed at an average price of 32.52, for a total value of 371,151. As the sale deal closes, the General Counsel and Secretary, Hayne Azeez now sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 187,860. Also, CEO, Urban Outfitters Group, Donnelly Trish sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Nov 18. The shares were price at an average price of 29.00 per share, with a total market value of 435,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Conforti Frank now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 240,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

5 out of 19 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 12 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Urban Outfitters Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the URBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $34.53.